MPD: 4 arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving stolen vehicle near East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested four people accused of operating a stolen vehicle on Madison’s east side Tuesday morning.

According to the incident report, officers were sent to the East Towne Mall area after being alerted to a stolen vehicle that several people appeared to be connected with from ongoing investigations.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the report said the group got into an accident and ran away from the scene. Officers set up a perimeter and requested the help of K-9 and Unmanned Aircraft System units to find the suspects.

The following four were found and arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and burglary charges:

Isiah Ali, 19

Codey Williamson, 17

Damian Trujillo-Kolman, 17

A 15-year-old teen boy whose name was not disclosed

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.