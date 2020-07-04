MPD: 3 children,1 adult unharmed following shots fired incident

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a report of multiple gun shots fired on the city’s east side Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, police arrived to the home on the 100 block of Emma Court around 2:15 a.m.

After an initial investigation, police said there were evidence that the house had been hit with multiple gun shots. A couple of bullets went into the residence near where one adult was at the time, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said there was one adult and three children in the house at the time but no one was injured.

Police believe this was targeted and no random.

This investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

