MPD: 23-year-old man hurt after motorcycle crash

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A 23-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash.

According to Madison police, the crash happened about 12:20 p.m. on Packers Avenue near Schlimgen Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said no one else was taken to a hospital.

The road was closed for about an hour during the investigation.

