MPD: 2 young boys found wandering alone on south side, miles away from home

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two young children were found wandering the city’s south side alone Sunday morning.

The boys, ages 3 and 6, were spotted walking along the 2800 block of Curry Parkway. Police said the pair approached a stranger asking for help getting home.

Neither boy knew his last name and they were “frightened” by their situation, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The boys live on the east side of town. Officers are trying to figure out how they ended up on the south side.

No Metro Transit drivers recall giving bus rides to the boys on Sunday, the release said.

Hours went by before a relative contacted police after learning the boys were not at home, according to the release.

The boys were returned to their home, police said.

