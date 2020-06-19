MPD: 2 women left shaken after man points gun at 1 woman’s head

MADISON, Wis. — Two women were left badly shaken after one had a gun pointed at her head early Friday morning, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The women, both 21, said they were walking together around 2:30 a.m. on Mendota Court when a man came out of the shadows and showed them the weapon.

Both victims began screaming and the man ran away, the release said.

The Madison Police Department has a person in custody on a parole hold, but he has not been arrested for this incident.

Detectives will release more information as their investigation moves forward, the release said.

