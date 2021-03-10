MPD: 2 teen boys arrested in connection with stolen SUV

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday afternoon after being caught in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

A Madison couple on Maple View Drive told police their Toyota RAV4 and Camry went missing from their garage early Monday morning. According to an incident report, the garage door and frame also sustained major damage likely caused by a car.

Police later found the RAV4 driving recklessly on McCormick Avenue. The SUV had sped off, but officials found the Camry parked and unoccupied nearby.

Numerous community policing teams searched for and eventually found the RAV4 on the 3700 block of Morning Road at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. After a short chase on foot, police took two 15-year-old boys into custody in connection with the stolen vehicle.

The teens were brought to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and resisting law enforcement.

An investigation into the original theft is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.