MPD: 2 houses, car struck by gunfire on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two houses and a car were struck by gunfire Saturday night.

According to Madison police, a call came in at 10: 30 p.m. about a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of Spaanem Ave. Once police arrived to the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the street.

One vehicle and two houses were struck by bullets, the report said. After initial investigation, police said one of the houses had one round go through and land in the kitchen. The other house had a round go through and land in the bedroom.

Law enforcement officials said there was no one in either the kitchen or the bedroom at that time.

One house was occupied with adults and another was occupied with adults and children. No injuries were reported, the report said.

Police said the car parked in the driveway of a home on Spaanem Ave was hit multiple times.

Madison police believe that two groups were shooting at each other and then left the scene.

Officials said neither the houses or vehicle that was stuck was the intended target of this shooting.

The Madison Police Violent Crime Unit is handling this investigation.

