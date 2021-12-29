MPD: 2 arrested, taken to hospital after crashing stolen car at Brittingham Park

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle in Brittingham Park, Madison police said.

According to an incident report, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Verona and then seen in Madison around 6:40 a.m.

Police said an officer was following the vehicle when the drive then sped off.

Officers said the driver hit a patch of ice and crashed into a tree in the park.

Two people ran from the vehicle onto the John Nolen Causeway, the report said.

Police then blocked off the road, arrested the two people and took them to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.

