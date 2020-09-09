MPD: 19-year-old fails to connect to building’s Wi-Fi, attacks man in frustration

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Jacob Howard

MADISON, Wis. — A 19-year-old Beloit man was arrested after an incident regarding a building’s Wi-Fi quickly escalated Monday night.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of South Park Street in response to a battery at 6:45 p.m., according to the incident report.

Police said Jacob Howard was trying to connect to a building’s Wi-Fi and became “enraged” after failing to log on successfully. A 43-year-old Belleville man intervened after Howard began to yell, but police said Howard refused to calm down and struck the man in the head.

The report said the victim fell and was punched repeatedly by Howard, with his head “bouncing off the ground several times.” Police said the victim suffered a head contusion and received scars from the attack.

Officials said Howard threatened others in the area before he was taken to Dane County Jail. He has been charged with battery to an emergency rescue worker.

