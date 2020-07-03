MPD: 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with shots fired incident at east side apartment building

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Gavin Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a daytime shots fired incident on Madison’s east side last month.

The incident report said Gavin J. Jones is facing a tentative charge of first-degree reckless endangerment for a weapons violation that took place June 23. Witnesses told police they saw a group of young men armed with handguns outside an apartment building on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane shortly after 1 p.m.

In addition to several bullets striking the apartment, police said a teenager was also outside the building and was shot by at least one of the people in the group.

