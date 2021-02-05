MPD: 16-year-old boy found in driver’s seat of stolen SUV

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after being found behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle early Friday morning, according to Madison police.

An incident report said people dressed in all black were seen checking car doors in the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel at 517 Grand Canyon Dr. at around 4 a.m.

Officials said the group was reportedly associated with a silver SUV. Police arrived to the scene and found a silver 2012 Dodge Journey that was stuck in a snow bank with one person still in the driver’s seat.

An initial investigation revealed the SUV had been stolen overnight from the 1800 block of Prairie Road.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested and faces tentative charges of operating a vehicle without owner consent. Officials did not release the teen’s name.

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, and the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

