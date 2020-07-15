MPD: 12-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen car into mailbox, driving in wrong lane

MADISON, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday morning following a crash on Gammon Lane, police said.

According to an incident report, the girl had been driving in the wrong traffic lane before jumping a curb, taking out a mailbox, overcorrecting and going back across the roadway.

Officials said said the car then hit and broke a dresser that had been placed at the cub for trash pickup.

The report said the car continued across a sidewalk and stopped just before hitting a residential building.

Police said the car also narrowly missed hitting two trees while zigzagging across the road and onto terraces.

The girl admitted to police she did not know how to operate the car, which she stole after finding it unlocked with keys inside on McKenna Boulevard.

Police arrested her for second-degree reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and resisting.

