MPD: 1 person hurt after truck drives through large crowd in downtown Madison

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — A person suffered minor injuries after a pick-up truck drove through a crowd early Sunday morning, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said at 2:25 a.m. police was dispatched to North Frances St and University Ave about reports of a pick-up truck that drove through a large crowd of people in the street.

Once police arrived to the scene, they found one victim who had been struck by the truck. The victim was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Officials said the suspect ran from the scene prior to police arrival.

Officers are reviewing traffic cameras and several leads to determine the identity of the driver.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com



