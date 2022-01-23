MPD: 1 person hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, Madison police said.

The crash happened when a pedestrian was crossing Mineral Point Road near Island Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim is expected to be okay.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police.

