MPD: 1 in custody after sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. — One person is in custody after a report of a stranger sexual assault Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, police responded to the 600 block of University Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

Officials said they saw the victim and the suspect in the area.

The report said the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of the K-9 unit, detectives and patrol services.

Police said it is considered an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

