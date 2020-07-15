Mount Horeb’s Driftless Historium opening walk-up gallery featuring young artists

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — A new walk-up gallery featuring young artists confronting change opens this weekend in Mount Horeb.

According to a news release, The Driftless Historium on South 2nd Street will have a pandemic-era adaption of the museum’s Community Room.

The release said the open-air venue will take advantage of the 1866 Gilbertson Hardware Store’s large plate glass storefront display windows and provide an awning-sheltered, outdoor opportunity for art appreciation.

The walk-up gallery’s ‘Student Spotlight’ art show will open Saturday and feature the work of Mount Horeb High School 2020 graduate Benjamin Jaramillo Nicholson and junior Arianna Tweedy.

Officials said their installation is called ‘Transformation and Reflection’ and will be on display through Aug. 23.

The Driftless Historium’s initiative is an annual art show celebrating the talent of area youth, as well as provide young artists with experience producing and promoting a public art installation in a professional setting.

Select works featured in the show will be available for sale with 25% of proceeds donated to the Driftless Historium’s preservation and education endeavors.

An outdoor, physically distanced artist reception is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.

