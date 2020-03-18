Mount Horeb man found dead following house fire

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — A Mount Horeb man was found dead after a house fire Wednesday morning.

The Mount Horeb Fire Department said the fire happened on the 500 block of Linda Road at about 11:40 a.m.

Officials said the call came in as a structure fire, and firefighters later received a report of a man who was possibly trapped inside.

The Verona and Barneveld fire departments were also sent to the scene.

Mount Horeb Fire said no one else was found inside the house.

The victim has not been identified at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

