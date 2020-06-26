Man arrested for possession of child pornography in Mount Horeb, police say

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — A man was arrested Thursday in the 500 block of East Main Street for possession of child pornography, a release said.

The Mount Horeb Police Department were notified of a possible child pornography possession in April 2020, the release said. The investigation led to the search warrant.

Abraham D. Trueblood, 25, was taken into custody and interviewed in Belleville. Several electronic devices were taken as evidence for future analysis.

Trueblood was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

