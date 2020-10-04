Mount Horeb hosts mostly virtual fall market

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Another popular event in south-central Wisconsin has been forced to find another way.

Mount Horeb’s annual Fall Market still happened Saturday, just in a mostly virtual model.

Organizers said typically more than 100 vendors and entertainer’s would line the city’s Main Street.

This year, shopping went online with an option to pick-up purchases in-person. Organizers said it’s challenging to still make events like the market happen.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce has several other safe events planned in coming weeks, including their Picnic in the Parking Lot drink-in concert series, which starts next Thursday. They also are turning their annual brew fest into take-home craft brew boxes.

