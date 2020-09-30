Mount Horeb Fall Village Market goes virtual amid COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The Mount Horeb Fall Village Market is going virtual this weekend due to coronavirus concerns.

While the event was originally meant to be an in-person market, organizers said they are shifting to a virtual shopping experience with in-person drive-thru pickup due to health concerns over the coronavirus.

Shoppers can make their purchases online on the event’s Facebook page. Participating vendors will share pictures, payment options and pick-up/shipping options on the event page.

“We have worked all summer to make the Fall Village Market happen but with safety precautions and the current situation we unfortunately need to change the market to virtual and then in-person pickup,” Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce Director Tiffany King said. “We hope that with these changes, we will still be able to support our vendors with sales, and encourage the public to pick up their shopping on Saturday. Of course, there is plenty to do in town once you pick up your purchases. There are many restaurants, cafes, shops, and of course pumpkin spice latte’s to be had!”

Items will be available for pickup at the downtown ELC/Duluth parking lot on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.