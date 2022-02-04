Mounds delivers donations to Dane Co. Humane Society

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society got a large donation of items Thursday thanks to Mounds Pet Food Warehouse.

Throughout December, Mounds held its annual Humane Holidays drive. Thanks to the generosity of the surrounding community, they collected six pallets of donated items from food to cat litter, treats and toys.

The humane society also got a gift card allowing it to buy whatever items the animals need.

“A majority of our funds comes through donations, so we are so grateful to them for all of their support over the years,” DCHS public relations coordinator Lisa Bernard said.

This month, Mounds is kicking off its annual People for Pets fundraiser. All month long, Mounds locations in Middleton, Fitchburg, Madison and Sun Prairie are asking shoppers to round up their total or donate at the register to support the humane society.

At the end of the month, Mounds will double the donations, up to $20,000.

