Motorists shot at driver who used lewd gesture, police say

A Madison couple believe another motorist shot at them during a road rage incident on the city’s north side Friday night, according to police.

Madison police said a 64-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were driving in the 1400 block of Northport Drive when a small dark-colored SUV cut in front of the vehicle without signaling.

According to the report, the driver “flipped off” the SUV. He told police the SUV soon pulled up alongside him and he could see the front passenger window was down.

He and his passenger then heard what they thought was a gunshot, police said. There was no damage to their vehicle and they were not injured.

