Motorcyclist suffers serious head injury in Madison crash, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man suffered serious head injuries after his motorcycle was hit by an SUV, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Northport and Troy Drives around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of the SUV told police he was turning onto Troy Drive when his view was momentarily blocked by another vehicle, the release said. The driver said he did not see the motorcyclist, who was on an inbound lane of Northport Drive, until it was too late.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Madison was taken to the hospital. He was placed in a medically induced coma with a brain bleed, the release said.

There were not signs of impairment and no citation was issued at the time of the crash, police said.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet in this case, according to the release.

