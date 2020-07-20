Motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash identified by medical examiner

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

David Tecuatl Morales, 31, died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning while driving to work, according to the medical examiner.

Morales was found unresponsive in the 1900 block of Thackeray Drive around 7:40 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the crash.

