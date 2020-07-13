Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi in Caledonia

Sarah Gray by Sarah Gray

CALEDONIA, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff says a 32-year-old motorcyclist died Monday morning, after a crash with a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 33 near Tritz Road in Caledonia Township.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. The sheriff says the motorcyclist and semi were both westbound, when the motorcyclist tried to pass the semi at a high rate of speed. The Sheriff says at the same time, the semi turned left into the driveway of a gravel pit.

The Sheriff says the motorcyclist was thrown off his bike, and was found approximately 50 yards from it. The Columbia County Medical Examiner’s office says he died at the scene.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s office says it received several complaints before the crash of a motorcyclist operating recklessly and speeding. The Sheriff says speed appears to be a ‘major contributing factor’ in this crash.

