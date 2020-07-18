Motorcyclist killed after sliding into parked car, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A motorcyclist died Saturday morning when his vehicle slid into a parked car.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness spotted an unresponsive man lying on the ground in the 1900 block of Thackeray Drive.

Police determined that the 31-year-old man died while driving his motorcycle to work. Officials said he slid into a parked car.

