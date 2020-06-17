Motorcyclist injured after crashing into deer overnight

TOWN OF WESTFORD, Wis. – A Beaver Dam man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle into a deer. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night on State Highway 73 north of County Highway G in the Town of Westford.

The preliminary investigation shows the 41-year-old operator of the motorcycle was heading north on 73 and was unable to avoid a deer in the roadway. After colliding with the deer, the operator was thrown from the motorcycle causing critical, life threatening injuries to his head.

The operator was flown by Med Flight to UW-Madison Hospital. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor; however a 24 year old male operating a separate motorcycle in the group was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated.

Their names have yet to be released. The crash is under investigation by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

