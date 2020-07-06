Motorcyclist flown to hospital following motorcycle vs. truck crash in Monroe Co.

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WARRENS, Wis. — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital Monday morning after a the driver of a pickup truck hit the victim while turning onto County Highway EW from Atwood Avenue.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that revealed the driver of the pickup truck, 34-year-old Cory Hart, was turning onto County Highway EW eastbound when he hit the motorcyclist who was traveling westbound on the roadway.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Richard Gunn, suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Gundersen Air. Gunn was cited for operating without a valid driver license.

Hart was uninjured in the crash. He was cited for failure to yield when making a left turn resulting in bodily harm.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Lincoln Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Technicians and Gundersen Air all responded to the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments