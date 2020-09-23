Motorcyclist dies after striking deer in Marquette County

TOWN OF MOUNDVILLE, Wis. — One person died after a motorcycle crash in rural Marquette County on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Timmy Hoff, 59, of Endeavor, was riding on a motorcycle on Glen Avenue and struck a deer around 6:25 a.m.

The release said Hoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office.

The release said this is the county’s third fatal crash in 2020. Four people have been killed in those crashes.

