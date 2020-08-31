Motorcyclist crashes into deer, suffers critical injuries in Grant County

WOODMAN, Wis. — A man was critically injured after crashing into a deer Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and deer on Highway 133 near County Highway C in the township of Woodman shortly before 1 p.m.

An investigation revealed Tony Coy, 54, of Montfort, was driving his Harley Davidson south on Highway 133 when he hit a deer that ran in front of him, the release said. Coy lost control and was ejected from his motorcycle, officials said.

Deputies said Coy was not wearing a helmet during the crash. He suffered critical injuries and was later airlifted to a hospital, according to the release.

Boscobel police and EMS, Woodman first responders and the Mount Horeb Fire Department were sent to assist Grant County deputies with the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

