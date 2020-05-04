Motorcyclist arrested on suspicion of OWI after crashing with construction barrel

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Steven G. Batzler, 63 of Lake Delton, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense after state troopers responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

According to a release, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a crash on I-94 in Jefferson County. Batzler was not wearing a helmet and deviated from his lane, making contact with a construction barrel.

Another motorist stopped and noticed Batzler had a pulse, but wasn’t breathing. CPR was administered and he became responsive.

Batzler had a head injury and was transported to a hospital in Oconomowoc.

At the scene of the crash, the release said intoxicants were found and the smell of intoxicants were detected on Batzler.

He has four, possibly five convictions for OWI, the release said. He consented for a sample of blood to be taken.

Batzler is on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and a parole hold has been placed on him. He will stay in the hospital until medically cleared.

