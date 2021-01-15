Motorcyclist arrested for 8th offense OWI following brief vehicle chase in Juneau County

HUSTLER, Wis. — Police arrested a man Wednesday for an eighth-offense OWI charge following a brief vehicle chase in Juneau County.

Just before 4:15 p.m., a Juneau County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried stopping a motorcyclist for a traffic violation. The motorcyclist sped up to avoid the officer, leading to the start of the chase, according to a news release.

Citing sandy conditions on the roadways and high speeds, law enforcement decided to stop the pursuit after roughly four minutes. Authorities said another deputy managed to stop the man, 57-year-old Todd Wehman, a short time later on County Highway S near McCann Road.

Wehman was subsequently taken into custody and charged with fleeing/eluding an officer and eighth-offense OWI. Wehman was also cited for multiple traffic violations, officials said.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Elroy Area Ambulance and Northside Mobil.

