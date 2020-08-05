Motorcyclist airlifted to UW Hospital after hitting deer

POTOSI TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Potosi man was transported to UW Hospital after crashing into a deer Tuesday night.

According to a news release, Grant County Sheriff’s officials responded to Dutch Hollow Road near Muller Lane in Potosi Township around 6:30 p.m. for a motorcycle accident with injury.

Officials said Daniel Udelhoven, 28, was riding west on Dutch Hollow Road when he crashed into a deer which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and enter the ditch line.

Udelhoven was transported to Grant Regional Health Center and then airlifted to UW Hospital.

The release said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.