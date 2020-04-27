Motorcycle hit loose gravel, lost control, two individuals sustained injuries
BENTON, Wis. — Luke J. Temperley, 36, of East Dubuque, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Buncombe Road when his 2008 Harley hit loose gravel and lost control around 1:04 p.m. Sunday.
According to a release, Temperley and his passenger, Kelly J. Murphy, 34, of Dubuque, Iowa, bailed from the motorcycle before it became airborne and rested in a creek. The individuals went into a ditch.
Benton Fire and First Response and Hazel Green EMS responded with help from a Lafeyette County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Both people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The motorcycle received severe damage and was towed.
