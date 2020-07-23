Motorcycle crashes into parked vehicle, driver taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Dayton Street and North Pinckney Street, a release said.

The motorcycle operator was a 23-year-old man and was the only individual involved in the crash, the release said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The release said he was wearing a helmet, but unconscious when the officer arrived. Witnesses told police he was having difficulty negotiating a curve before hitting the parked vehicle.

