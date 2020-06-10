Motor vehicle with attached trailer stolen from town of Sylvester residence

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

File photo

SYLVESTER, Wis. — At around 4:38 p.m. Tuesday deputies responded to a residence in the N2900 block of Monroe Sylvester Road in the town of Sylvester for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

According to a release, the stolen vehicle with an attached trailer was last seen eastbound on South Highway 59 from Monroe Sylvester Road. Deputies found the stolen vehicle and trailer in the W2100 block of Purintun Road in the town of Albany.

The release said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the operator of the stolen vehicle didn’t stop. Deputies pursued the stolen vehicle for approximately 1.3 miles.

The operator of the vehicle stopped in the rural Albany area and fled on foot. Deputies found the person who was identified as Jason L. Melvin, 42, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin.

According to the release, Melvin was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and bail jumping. The release said he was also cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed and unsafe lane deviation. He also had a probation hold placed on him. The stolen trailer and vehicle were returned to the owner.

