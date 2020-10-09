Mother, sisters of Alvin Cole arrested during protest in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The mother and sisters of a 17-year-old Black teen who was shot and killed by a Wauwatosa police officer in February have been arrested during a second night of protests Thursday.

People living in the city spent the morning cleaning up after Wednesday night’s protests turned violent. According to WDJT-TV, Demonstrators smashed windows of local businesses, including a pharmacy, coffee shop, cleaners and fitness center.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee County District Attorney announced that Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah would not be charged for fatally shooting Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall.

