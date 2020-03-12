Mother faces charges in death of Dodge County toddler, sheriff says

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lomira woman in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The toddler was found dead on Friday at a home at 725 Railroad Ave. in the Village of Lomira. Officials said an autopsy revealed the death “was not of natural causes.”

The boy’s mother, Jamie Hildebrandt, 32, was arrested and booked into the Dodge County jail on the charge of child neglect causing dead. The boy’s father Frank Pleester Jr., 33, of Lomira, was arrested on a probation hold and has not yet been charged in connection to the boy’s death.

Two other children have been removed from the home by the Dodge county Human Services, according to deputies.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt is providing an agency chaplain to the boy’s family. A peer support team is available for first responders and investigators.

The boy’s death remains under investigation.

