Moses Altsech answers your money questions

Site staff by Site staff

Moses Altsech from the UW School of Business answers your money questions.

Altsech also explains how car insurance companies could be using several non-driving factors to determine how much you pay.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments