Morning Notes: The Mascot Theory partners with Mineral Point Opera House

Christopher Hawbaker by Christopher Hawbaker

The show will go on for Erik Kjelland and his band, The Mascot Theory. He’s tried to make the most of this strange year by continuing to play music wherever he can. That means a lot of live streams, Zoom collaborations, and this weekend, he’s teaming up with an Opera House.

Photojournalist Bubba Hawbaker has more in this month’s Morning Notes.

