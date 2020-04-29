Morgan’s Virtual Lemonade Stand raises money for Little John’s

A 7-year-old Madison girl is doing something good to help feed our community. She’s hosting a virtural lemonade stand.

Morgan Marsh-McGlone is giving anyone who donates a coupon for a free lemonade to be redeemed later. She’s reaising money for Little Johns, a pay-what-you-can restaurant owned by Dave Heide. Morgan and Dave joined Live at Four to talk about how people are responding.

