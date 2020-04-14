More Wisconsin farmers filing for bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE — The economic effects of the coronavirus appear to be pushing more Wisconsin farmers into bankruptcy.

Court records show that 36 farmers have filed by Chapter 12 bankruptcy since the first of the year. The Journal Sentinel reports that in 2019, there were 57 similar filings for the entire year.

Dairy farmers were already dealing with depressed milk prices before COVID-19 shutdown restaurants, schools and other markets for dairy products.

Corn producers have also felt the sting through a reduced demand for the fuel additive ethanol as fewer people are on the road.

