More vehicles stolen following home burglaries in Madison, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Two more cases of home burglaries were reported in Madison early Friday morning, officials said.

A family living on Havey Road told police a purse, wallet, electronics and 2017 Volkswagen Golf were stolen overnight after someone broke into their home, according to the incident report.

Police said one of the victims thought a backdoor might have accidentally been left unlocked.

The report said homeowners on Hill Creek Drive also reported a burglary at their house. The residents said their purse and BMW X5 were taken, along with other items.

Officials said the SUV was found abandoned on Randolph Drive at around 8 a.m.

