More than half of Grant County’s coronavirus cases stem from outbreak at county-owned care facility

LANCASTER, Wis. — Several residents and employees of a county-owned health care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Grant County Emergency Management office.

County officials said 11 residents and six employees of Orchard Manor tested positive for the virus.

Public health officials said the facility created a “negative-pressure” wing in early April as a precaution for any residents who became ill. The wing is equipped with a special ventilation system to prevent airborne spread of the virus. Several residents are being housed there along with the staff caring for them, county officials said in a release.

“As testing capacity has increased and restrictions on testing were eased, Orchard Manor conducted comprehensive screening of residents —both with and without respiratory symptoms—and identified additional positive cases,” the release said.

There are currently 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grant County. That means the 17 cases at Orchard Manor make up around 65 percent of the confirmed cases in Grant County.

Three people in the county have died as a result of the virus. Grant County public health officials would not confirm if those deaths are tied to the outbreak at Orchard Manor.

According to its website, Orchard Manor is a 125-bed long-term care facility. It also has a 25-bed facility for those with developmental disabilities. Orchard Ridge employees around 200 people.

In the release, Orchard Manor listed the following steps its taking to keep residents safe:

Visits with residents by family and friends, have not been allowed for over a month.

Residents have their temperature and health checked at the start of each shift.

Staff must complete a health screening/questionnaire and have their temperature checked before each shift.

Most vendors and all volunteers are no longer allowed in the building. Vendors who must bring food and supplies also must complete a health screening/questionnaire and have their temperature checked.

Mail is held for one day before it is distributed to both residents and staff. All packages are sanitized before being given to residents, including any food brought in for residents. These items must be in their original packaging and are sanitized before they are given to the resident.

The housekeeping staff sanitizes the entire facility daily.

Deliveries of plants and flowers are no longer accepted.

Employees are using personal protective equipment to protect the residents and the staff from any further spread.

“We have taken many actions to prevent COVID-19 from entering our building. Unfortunately, we have had positive cases of COVID-19 here at Orchard Manor,” Carol Schwartz the administrator at Orchard Manor said in a news release.

News 3 Now has reached out to Swchartz for additional comments about the outbreak.

