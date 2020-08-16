More than 80% of Packers season ticket holders opted out of 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More than 80% of Packers fans have opted out of season tickets for the 2020 season, according to Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

In an interview posted on the Packers website, Murphy said a recent survey sent to season ticket holders showed many fans are not comfortable with returning to the stadium amid COVID-19.

“Here in Green Bay, we know how much our home games mean to the local economy and to the local community,” Murphy said. “But, at the end of the day, in my mind, the most important thing was protecting the health and safety of our community and our fans.”

Earlier this month, the Packers announced they would not have fans at either of the team’s first two home games.

“I think the fact that that high of a percentage of our fans were not comfortable coming to games was a factor that weighed into my thinking,” Murphy said.

