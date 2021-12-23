More than 700 take part in annual Holiday Blood Drive at Alliant Energy Center

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of donors took part in the American Red Cross’ annual Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center on Thursday.

A total of 745 people gave blood during the event, surpassing the goal of 600. It was the highest turnout in five years, organizers said.

The event is the Red Corss’ biggest single blood drive in Wisconsin. Communications director Justin Kern said it allows people to make a special gift during a special time of year.

“You’ll see families come out, it’s really part of the ritual, part of what they do during the holidays,” he said. “This is just, it’s right there with lighting the candles, presents under the tree, making a blood donation.

For those who missed the event, the Red Cross said it will have more blood drives during the holiday season.

