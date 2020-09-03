More than 700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin as positive percentage of new tests rises

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials recorded 709 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a noticeable increase from the previous day’s case count.

To date, Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 77,957* confirmed cases. The state Department of Health Services said 7,393, or 9.5% of those cases remain active.

With 9,178 tested in the past day, DHS officials said the positive percentage of new tests went up by more than 1 percentage point to 7.9%. The amount of testing is nowhere near the state’s daily capacity, where up to 27,080 tests can be conducted across 88 active labs.

Health officials said four more people have died due to the virus. At least 1,149 deaths have been confirmed throughout the state since the start of the pandemic. Another 30 were hospitalized, but more than 2,500 hospital beds are still available.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that an additional $30 million in federal coronavirus aid money will go toward supporting early care and education providers.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.