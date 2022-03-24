More than 5K chickens killed in Columbia Co. barn fire

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Pardeeville Fire Department.

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — More than 5,000 chickens died in a barn fire in rural Columbia County Wednesday evening, according to the Pardeeville Fire Department.

The fire broke out at an Amish farm on Vaughn Road between Pardeeville and Cambria around 5:45 p.m., Pardeeville Fire Chief Mitch Wendt said.

A 30-foot-by-200-foot barn was destroyed in the blaze. Roughly 5,300 chickens inside, including 3,000 newborn baby chicks, died, as did a cow, he said. No humans were injured.

Damage from the fire is estimated at between $125,000 and $150,000.

Firefighters from nine departments responded to the scene; the last units left just before 2 a.m. Wendt said it took between 70,000 and 75,000 gallons of water to fight the flames.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a coal burner.

