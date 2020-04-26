More than 5,900 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin, 45% recovered

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials have confirmed more than 5,900 cases of the coronavirus throughout Wisconsin, according to new data shared Sunday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shared its updated numbers Sunday afternoon. Combined with other data from county health officials, News 3 Now’s statewide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 5,959. At least 273 people have died from complications due to the coronavirus.

Sunday’s numbers show an increase of 149 cases since Saturday afternoon.

Dane County has 409 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Twenty-one people in Dane County have died due to complications from the virus.

About 45% of patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from their illness, according to DHS officials.

In total, 59,235 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

