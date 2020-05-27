More than 575,000 Wisconsinites have applied for unemployment

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Department of Workforce Development released new information Tuesday about the status of unemployment claims throughout the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to department officials, more than 577,000 Wisconsinites have applied for Unemployment Insurance since March 15, 10 days before Gov. Tony Evers original Safer at Home order went into effect.

“DWD has distributed over a billion dollars in benefits to Wisconsinites, which is a significant economic stimulus to our state’s economy,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “The Department is doing everything we can to help offer stability to the individuals directly impacted by COVID-19, as well as to our entire state.”

In total, DWD has distributed $1,351,027,535 in unemployment benefits. Of that total, $869,062,275 is due to the additional $600 per week that benefit recipients receive as part of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest data tracks unemployment claims through May 23.

On Wednesday, Frostman said the department has started to issue payments for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

DWD also released information on the number of calls the department got, claims received and weekly claims paid.

